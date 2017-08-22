UNC Chapel Hill issues warning about possible rally, barricades placed around 'Silent Sam' Confederate statue | myfox8.com

The Confederate memorial known as "Silent Sam" faces Franklin Street, just a short walk away from the road.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, crews put barricades around the statue as a precaution.

UNC's chancellor, vice chancellor and chief of police released a letter Monday evening alerting the community of the possible rally.

It says the rally is "promoted by groups not affiliated with Carolina."

The letter recommends students avoid the rally and says if campus authorities had the ability to immediately move the statue for safety reasons, they would.