3 arrested amid protests at UNC's 'Silent Sam' statue | myfox8.com

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Three people were arrested amid protests at the site of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's "Silent Sam" statue.

The rally started at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The crowd could be heard chanting "tear it down" regarding the Confederate statue.

Two people were arrested by University Police, while Chapel Hill police arrested one person.

UNC-Chapel Hill spokesperson Joanne Peters Denny released a statement on the incident:

"As a University, the free exchange of ideas under the First Amendment is core to our mission. Carolina has long been a hospitable forum and meeting place for the peaceful dissemination of differing views. It's important to note that the vast majority of those who attended tonight's rally honored that tradition.

"Unfortunately some individuals did not behave in this spirit. University police arrested two individuals who were not affiliated with the University."