Heart sculpture installed on Durham pedestal where Confederate statue stood :: WRAL.com

Local News Heart sculpture installed on Durham pedestal where Confederate statue stood
Posted 8:22 a.m. today Updated 9:03 a.m. today 126 Reactions
Durham, N.C. — Someone erected a giant metal heart on the pedestal where a Confederate statue once stood outside the Durham County courthouse.
Photos taken on Thursday morning showed the new sculpture, which appeared to be made of metal, though it’s unclear when the sculpture was put up.
The sculpture was taken down on Thursday, though it's unclear who did so.
Durham officials had not made a public statement about the unexpected replacement, and there is no word on what is planned for the monument.
